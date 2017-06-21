Mark Your Calendar: We’re 60 Days Away From A Total Solar Eclipse

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Grab your calendar and circle August 21 if you don’t want to miss out on a historic event.
It’ll be the first total solar eclipse since 1918 to cross the entire lower 48 from the Pacific to the Atlantic.
If you hope to see the entire eclipse you’ll have to travel north of Colorado into central Wyoming or western Nebraska. Cities including Riverton, Casper, Douglas and Scottsbluff will be under the path of totality.
Colorado will see 80-90% of the eclipsed sun.
If you do plan to view the eclipse remember that looking directly into the sun is unsafe except during the brief total phase of a solar eclipse called totality, which is when the moon blocks the sun’s face.
The only safe way to view a partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewers.
Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not considered safe.
