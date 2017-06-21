Mark Your Calendar: We’re 60 Days Away From A Total Solar Eclipse

June 21, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Great American Eclipse, Total Solar Eclipse

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Grab your calendar and circle August 21 if you don’t want to miss out on a historic event.

It’ll be the first total solar eclipse since 1918 to cross the entire lower 48 from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

tse2017 03 Mark Your Calendar: Were 60 Days Away From A Total Solar Eclipse

(credit: GreatAmericanEclipse.com)

If you hope to see the entire eclipse you’ll have to travel north of Colorado into central Wyoming or western Nebraska. Cities including Riverton, Casper, Douglas and Scottsbluff will be under the path of totality.

Colorado will see 80-90% of the eclipsed sun.

download Mark Your Calendar: Were 60 Days Away From A Total Solar Eclipse

(credit: GreatAmericanEclipse.com)

If you do plan to view the eclipse remember that looking directly into the sun is unsafe except during the brief total phase of a solar eclipse called totality, which is when the moon blocks the sun’s face.

The only safe way to view a partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewers.

Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not considered safe.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch