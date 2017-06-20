Zoo Wants Public’s Help In Naming Baby Giraffe

June 20, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Giraffe, Virginia, Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk needs help naming a new baby giraffe.

The Virginian Pilot reports the zoo is taking suggestions for names that start with the letter “I” for the calf born June 4.

The calf’s mother is a Masai giraffe named Imara. A zoo spokeswoman called the calf’s birth “a happy surprise,” because zookeepers had suspicions Imara was pregnant but weren’t totally sure.

Masai giraffes are native to Tanzania and southern Kenya. They can reach up to 18 feet tall. The calf was 149 pounds and stood 5 feet, 11 inches tall at birth.

Anyone interested in submitting a name can do so online. If your name is picked, you’ll win a prize that includes free zoo tickets.

