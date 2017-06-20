1 Rescued From Burning Home

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to a burning home early Tuesday morning and rescued one person.
The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home converted to apartments in the 1500 block of Vine Street near City Park.
When firefighters arrived they saw flames shooting from the back of the building. The fire spread from the second to third floor.
“Denver firefighters did throw a ladder to the rear of the building on the third floor and we evacuated and essentially rescued one person from that third floor,” said Denver Fire spokesman Robert Murphy.
Residents told CBS4 that about 10 people live in the building.
Firefighters could not let anyone return during the investigation.
The person rescued from the burning apartment was evaluated by medical personnel on scene.
What caused the fire is being investigated.