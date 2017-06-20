Train Derails In Boulder, Evacuation Lifted After Investigation

June 20, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Boulder, Train Derailment

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A train derailed in Boulder on Tuesday afternoon, forcing nearby businesses to evacuate for about an hour. The evacuation order was lifted after it was revealed the train was hauling non-hazardous items.

Businesses within 100 yards of the derailment were evacuated for about an hour. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office headquarters was closed for the day at 4 p.m. because concerns with the derailment.

train derailment 3 Train Derails In Boulder, Evacuation Lifted After Investigation

(credit: CBS)

train derailment Train Derails In Boulder, Evacuation Lifted After Investigation

Copter4 flew over the train derailment in Boulder (credit: CBS)

Hazardous materials crews evaluated the situation. One of the cars had the label “molten sulfur” on the side but it’s unclear whether that was inside the car before it derailed.

Police tweeted just after 4 p.m. that the spilled materials do not appear to be hazardous.

About 40 minutes later police tweeted that the train was hauling plastic beads.

People were urged to avoid the area of Arapahoe Avenue between 55th and 63rd immediately following the derailment.

train derailment 1 Train Derails In Boulder, Evacuation Lifted After Investigation

Copter4 flew over the train derailment in Boulder (credit: CBS)

55th was closed between Central and Arapahoe Avenue, 63rd was closed from Arapahoe to Valmont and Stazio Drive was closed between Valmont and 63rd.

It is unclear what caused the train to go off the tracks.

train derailment 2 Train Derails In Boulder, Evacuation Lifted After Investigation

(credit: CBS)

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad confirmed the train belonged to them.

train derailment 4 Train Derails In Boulder, Evacuation Lifted After Investigation

(credit: CBS)

Police investigated whether there were any injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch