Train Derails In Boulder, Evacuation Lifted After Investigation

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A train derailed in Boulder on Tuesday afternoon, forcing nearby businesses to evacuate for about an hour. The evacuation order was lifted after it was revealed the train was hauling non-hazardous items.

Train car was full of plastic beads which are not hazardous. Evacuations are being lifted now. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 20, 2017

Businesses within 100 yards of the derailment were evacuated for about an hour. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office headquarters was closed for the day at 4 p.m. because concerns with the derailment.

Businesses within 100 yards of the derailment are being evacuated out of precaution. We do NOT yet know if the train was carrying hazmat. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 20, 2017

Hazardous materials crews evaluated the situation. One of the cars had the label “molten sulfur” on the side but it’s unclear whether that was inside the car before it derailed.

Police tweeted just after 4 p.m. that the spilled materials do not appear to be hazardous.

Spilled materials do not appear to be hazardous. A media staging area is being established at Oreg Ave off Cherryvale Rd. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 20, 2017

About 40 minutes later police tweeted that the train was hauling plastic beads.

People were urged to avoid the area of Arapahoe Avenue between 55th and 63rd immediately following the derailment.

55th was closed between Central and Arapahoe Avenue, 63rd was closed from Arapahoe to Valmont and Stazio Drive was closed between Valmont and 63rd.

It is unclear what caused the train to go off the tracks.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad confirmed the train belonged to them.

Police investigated whether there were any injuries.