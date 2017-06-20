Fire Crews Extinguish Semi Fire On I-25

June 20, 2017 8:34 PM
BROOMFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi trailer caught fire Tuesday evening north of the metro area.

Fire crews from North Metro Fire Rescue and Mountain View Fire Rescue were alerted about 7:50 p.m. for the semi that had an axle on fire located on southbound I-25 just north of Highway 7.

Crews arrived to find the trailer vigorously burning and fire spreading west into roadside grass and brush.

i 25 semi fire2 Fire Crews Extinguish Semi Fire On I 25

( credit – Colorado Dept of Transportation camera)

North Metro Fire spokesperson Sara Farris reports the driver of the semi was able to unhook the tractor from the trailer in time to save the rig.

Less than half an hour after the call, fire crews had knocked down both fires and were putting the final touches on hot spots.

The trailer was empty.

i25 semi fire 3 via north metro fire Fire Crews Extinguish Semi Fire On I 25

( credit – Twitter/North Metro Fire Rescue)

No injuries were reported.

