Rockies Frame Arenado’s Jersey From Sunday’s Historic Win

June 20, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, Nolan Arenado

DENVER (CBS4) – Nolan Arenado’s dirt-stained jersey from Sunday’s amazing walk-off win over the San Francisco Giants is going to be immortalized for years to come at Coors Field.

jersey Rockies Frame Arenados Jersey From Sundays Historic Win

(credit: CBS)

The Rockies third baseman posed for photographs Tuesday outside the clubhouse where the jersey now hangs in a case along with the ball Arenado blasted into the stands at the bottom of the ninth inning to complete the cycle and win the game 7-5.

It was one of the few times in the history of major league baseball that a player completed the cycle with a walk-off home run.

