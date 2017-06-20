Rockies Frame Arenado’s Jersey From Sunday’s Historic Win

DENVER (CBS4) – Nolan Arenado’s dirt-stained jersey from Sunday’s amazing walk-off win over the San Francisco Giants is going to be immortalized for years to come at Coors Field.
The Rockies third baseman posed for photographs Tuesday outside the clubhouse where the jersey now hangs in a case along with the ball Arenado blasted into the stands at the bottom of the ninth inning to complete the cycle and win the game 7-5.
It was one of the few times in the history of major league baseball that a player completed the cycle with a walk-off home run.