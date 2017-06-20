Latest Forecast: Hottest Day This Year For The First Day Of Summer

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Last Friday we reached 95° in Denver. That’s the hottest temperature so far year. But that title will likely be replaced Tuesday afternoon with temperatures are expected to reach at least 96°. The record for June 20 is 97° set in 2007. Regardless, it will be hot! And dry. There is virtually zero chance for a thunderstorm along the Front Range but a small chance for afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be similar with highs back in the middle 90s. The small chance for thunderstorms will also spread east to include the metro area Wednesday afternoon. Additional slight chances for storms will return Thursday and Friday.

And of course with the very hot weather, it’s important to remember not to leave your pets in the car! The inside of a vehicle will heat to near 140° in just one hour Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will move over Nebraska Thursday and then move southwest into Colorado Friday allowing for a much cooler weekend ahead. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to around 70°!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.