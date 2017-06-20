Banners For ‘Frozen: The Musical’ Appear Downtown

DENVER (CBS4)– A blast of Disney magic is blowing through the Denver Arts District as the banners for “Frozen: The Musical” were put up on Tuesday.

Disney is bringing its new musical based on the animated feature film to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts to work out the final kinks before the production heads to Broadway.

That means the artistic team will want to know what audiences think about the performance and production.

“They’ll definitely use, in part, the reaction from Denver audiences during the intial performances to decide whether they want to make any changes. Do they want to add a song? Do they want to remove a song? Do they want to do things with the script? And they will actually continue to work on the show for those preview performances to really get the story told as best possible before they take it to Broadway,” said DCPA Broadway Division spokesman John Ekeberg.

Ten years ago, Disney prepped “The Little Mermaid” in Denver.

The new musical based on the Disney animated feature film will be on stage at the Buell Theatre Aug. 17 through Oct. 1. Tickets are available through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.