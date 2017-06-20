Franktown Rejects Zoning Proposal, Final Hearing Needed

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Some county commissioners in Douglas County have rejected a zoning proposal for the Franktown Village development that would bring significant growth to the small town.
The development plan near the corner of Highway 86 and Highway 83 could double or possibly triple the size of Franktown.
Franktown Village would rezone the property for 286 homes, from single family homes to townhomes. It would also bring a strip mall.
RELATED: Douglas County Planned Development Rezoning Staff Report (pdf)
The county’s planning commission voted to reject the proposal on Monday night. The issue must go before the entire commission. A final hearing is scheduled for July 25.
The developer could scrap the plan before then.