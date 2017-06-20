Franktown Rejects Zoning Proposal, Final Hearing Needed

June 20, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Douglas County, Franktown Village, Zoning Proposal

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Some county commissioners in Douglas County have rejected a zoning proposal for the Franktown Village development that would bring significant growth to the small town.

franktown Franktown Rejects Zoning Proposal, Final Hearing Needed

Franktown (credit: CBS)

The development plan near the corner of Highway 86 and Highway 83 could double or possibly triple the size of Franktown.

map2 Franktown Rejects Zoning Proposal, Final Hearing Needed

Franktown Village would rezone the property for 286 homes, from single family homes to townhomes. It would also bring a strip mall.

RELATED: Douglas County Planned Development Rezoning Staff Report (pdf)

The county’s planning commission voted to reject the proposal on Monday night. The issue must go before the entire commission. A final hearing is scheduled for July 25.

The developer could scrap the plan before then.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch