Former Rockies Player, Root Analyst Cory Sullivan Talks Baseball

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– Former Colorado Rockies player and current Root analyst Cory Sullivan joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday to talk Rockies baseball.

The Rockies are coming off a sweep of the Giants capped by a walk-off home run from Nolan Arenado Sunday afternoon improving the Rockies record to 46-26.

“It was probably top three Rockies games in history,” said Sullivan.

The Rockies are 20 games over .500 for just the second time in franchise history and are currently atop the standings in the NL West.

A lot of the Rockies success is thanks to first-year manager Bud Black.

“With Bud you’ve got a guy who can control his own heartbeat,” said Sullivan. “He has a little bit of levity to him too. The way he handles these young pitchers, the way he’s able to communicate to them, and the way he lets them have their own leash. They earn everything they get.”

So far this year the Rockies rookie pitchers have accounted for 26 of their 46 wins.

While the starters have been good, the bullpen has also had a big impact. Free agent addition Greg Holland leads the majors in saves with 24.

“Greg Holland is a rock back there, nothing every affects him. He’s a rock in the bullpen,” said Sullivan.

The Rockies continue a stretch of 16 consecutive NL West games on Tuesday when the host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series at Coors Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.