2 Rescued From Clear Creek While Tubing

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were rescued from Clear Creek in Golden on Monday night. They were tubing, which is banned on the swift water in that area.

Officials say they were tubing on the water and got out on the far side but couldn’t get back across.

Rescuers from Arvada Fire got into the rushing water to pull them out.

Neither person was hurt.

The restrictions include Clear Creek in unincorporated Jefferson County as well as those portions of Clear Creek in Golden, including Vanover Park.

Kayakers and stand-up paddle boarders are still allowed in the water as long as the user has a life vest and uses caution with swift moving water and floating debris. For those activities where it is appropriate, helmets should also be used.

The water is not only moving fast there is a also a lot of debris because of snow melt.

Those who don’t follow the restrictions can be fined $100.

The temporary water restrictions will remain in place until water levels decrease.