Burglar Who Drank Beer And Watched TV ‘Packaged’ For Police By Residents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBS4) – A burglar entered a home, put on a jacket, turned on the TV and even grabbed a beer from the refrigerator.

This, as the homeowners watched and prepared to confront him.

The homeowner received an alert from his home’s surveillance system that there was movement inside the house. He watched the burglar on his phone and called his neighbor and returned to their North Valley neighborhood.

The homeowner also called their neighbor across the street, Shandra Vestal.

“I went to my garage, my husband and I,” Vestal told CBS affiliate KRQE. “We got two pistols. We met him at the cul-de-sac. He blocked off the entry of the cul-de-sac to make sure if he did have a vehicle, the man entering the home wouldn’t be able to escape.”

Vestal and her husband then entered the home ahead of the homeowners.

“Micah and I went into the home with two of the loaded weapons. Micah announced himself to the perpetrator saying, ‘I have a loaded weapon, get down on your hands and knees,’” she said. “At that time, I came up behind him and we got the individual on his hands and knees to lay down.”

Then they restrained him.

“We got his arms and his feet duct taped. Then we picked him up, carried him out to the front yard and waited for the police to show up,” said Vestal.

Bodycam footage from Albuquerque Police shows officers arriving to a nearly packaged suspect.

Vestal credited their successful mission to she and her husband’s Army training.

Meanwhile, police identified the burglar as Mark Thompson and told the residents this wasn’t Thompson’s first time intruding.

“The police had told us that he was wearing the same clothes he had stolen from that (previous) home (he entered),” Vestal said.

From the concrete, the burglar pleaded his case to the homeowners, according to Vestal.

“He truly said, ‘I’m not trying to steal anything, I just want to be friends.’”