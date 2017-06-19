COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies broadcaster Cory Sullivan. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

U.S. Citizen Mistreated In North Korea Dies

June 19, 2017 2:57 PM

CINCINNATI (CBS4) – Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student held in North Korea, has died after returning home according to a family release.

“It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home,” the statement read.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said last week Warmbier that he was suffering from injuries sustained while he was held in North Korea.

He was in a state of unresponsive weakness, doctors said. They also reported a significant loss in all regions of his brain.

Warmbier was returned to the United States last week.

 

 

