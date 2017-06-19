COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies broadcaster Cory Sullivan. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Trail Access Fee Proposed For Hanging Lake

June 19, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: Garfield County, Glenwood Springs, Hanging Lake Trail

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Medical calls at Colorado’s Hanging Lake are straining the limited staff at a nearby fire department.

The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent reported Sunday a proposal for a new Hanging Lake management plan will include a fee for trail access that Glenwood Springs Fire Department Chief Gary Tillotson hopes will provide some relief.

Tillotson is hopeful the fee will cut the number of hikers and enable the White River Forest Service to have regularly scheduled rangers on the trail who could be there to respond to issues and better educate hikers, which would hopefully translate into fewer medical calls.

Last year the department was dispatched to 15 calls in a six-month period encompassing the tourist season. So far this year, the department has been dispatched six times to the trail.

