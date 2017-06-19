COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies broadcaster Cory Sullivan. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Teen Passes Away After Rescue From River

June 19, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Fort Collins, Parenting, Poudre Fire Authority, Poudre River, Rafting, recreation, Search And Rescue, Tubing, Watersports

BELLVUE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday that one of the two teenagers rescued from the Cache la Poudre River has passed away.

The two were tubing in the river and had to be rescued Sunday evening.

rescue1 Teen Rescued From Poudre River Passes Away

(credit: Twitter/Poudre Fire Authority)

The boys — a 16 year old and an 18 year old — got into trouble when they “went over a low-head dam by Watson Lake” near Bellvue northwest of Fort Collins, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

The rescue operation, which took place in the 4800 block of Rist Canyon Road, started after 5:30 p.m. The younger teen was stuck in the dam and was pulled to safety after a firefighter threw a rope to him. He was taken to the hospital but authorities said he was alert and talking.

The older teen fell off his tube and was much more seriously hurt. He had to be taken to the hospital after rescue personnel pulled him, unconscious, from the river further downstream and performed CPR on him.

Poudre Fire Authority says the river is running high and people should not get into the water.

