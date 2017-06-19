Teen Passes Away After Rescue From River

BELLVUE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday that one of the two teenagers rescued from the Cache la Poudre River has passed away.

The two were tubing in the river and had to be rescued Sunday evening.

The boys — a 16 year old and an 18 year old — got into trouble when they “went over a low-head dam by Watson Lake” near Bellvue northwest of Fort Collins, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

#PFA strongly advises that people stay out of the Poudre River right now. H2O running high and COLD. It's always stronger than you think. — Poudre Fire (@poudrefire) June 19, 2017

The rescue operation, which took place in the 4800 block of Rist Canyon Road, started after 5:30 p.m. The younger teen was stuck in the dam and was pulled to safety after a firefighter threw a rope to him. He was taken to the hospital but authorities said he was alert and talking.

The older teen fell off his tube and was much more seriously hurt. He had to be taken to the hospital after rescue personnel pulled him, unconscious, from the river further downstream and performed CPR on him.

Neither the 16yo or 18yo was wearing a PFD, or personal floatations device. Please, if near/on river/lake/etc. wear one for your safety. — Poudre Fire (@poudrefire) June 19, 2017

Poudre Fire Authority says the river is running high and people should not get into the water.