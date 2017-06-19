COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies broadcaster Cory Sullivan. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Adopted Kids From China Standing Taller Thanks To Spine Surgeon

June 19, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Amy Leong, Andy Leong, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Shay Bess

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado orthopedic spine surgeon has helped two children from China stand up straight and tall.

Both kids were adopted by a family in Colorado Springs. Both had scoliosis, their spines were severely curved. The siblings had cutting-edge surgery in Denver, five years apart.

scoliosis follow 5pkg transfer frame 4 Adopted Kids From China Standing Taller Thanks To Spine Surgeon

Dr. Shay Bess examines Moriah Leong (credit: CBS)

“So much better! Her back looks so nice and straight,” exclaimed Dr. Shay Bess as he examined Moriah Leong.

Bess is an orthopedic spine surgeon at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) and Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (PSL).

scoliosis follow 5pkg transfer frame 1166 Adopted Kids From China Standing Taller Thanks To Spine Surgeon

Amy, Moriah and Andy Leong (credit: CBS)

Ten-year-old Moriah is standing taller these days. Her parents say more than 3 inches taller.

“That bump’s gone,” said Bess.

scoliosis follow 5pkg transfer frame 304 Adopted Kids From China Standing Taller Thanks To Spine Surgeon

(credit: CBS)

Moriah had a hump on her back and walked bent over. She was born with scoliosis, a curvature of the spine, so severe her spine was twisted.

“You see how it curves and spins around like a snake,” said Bess while showing CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh a plaster model of Moriah’s spine.

scoliosis follow 5pkg transfer frame 604 Adopted Kids From China Standing Taller Thanks To Spine Surgeon

Dr. Shay Bess (credit: CBS)

In March, in an eight-hour operation at RMHC, Bess removed a segment and manipulated Moriah’s spine. Then he straightened it with four rods.

Moriah now has a long scar on her back, but no hump. She can stand up straight.

scoliosis follow 5pkg transfer frame 154 Adopted Kids From China Standing Taller Thanks To Spine Surgeon

Moriah Leong (credit: CBS)

“She’s just more energetic, seems more full of life from that transformation,” explained Andy Leong, Moriah’s father.

Andy and Amy Leong have seen that change before. CBS4 first met the couple and their six children in 2012 after Dr. Bess had operated on 9-year-old Josh.

scoliosis follow 5pkg transfer frame 1570 Adopted Kids From China Standing Taller Thanks To Spine Surgeon

Josh Leong at 9 years old (credit: CBS)

The Leongs adopted him from China, knowing he had severe scoliosis. They had already adopted Moriah from China and knew Dr. Bess would help them both.

“Sometimes, I hit my head on the cabinets,” said Moriah explaining how life has changed since her surgery.

scoliosis follow 5pkg transfer frame 2525 Adopted Kids From China Standing Taller Thanks To Spine Surgeon

Moriah Leong (credit: CBS)

When we spoke with Josh in 2012, he didn’t speak English and gave the one word answer, “Yup.”

He’s 14-years-old now and very friendly.

scoliosis follow 5pkg transfer frame 2236 Adopted Kids From China Standing Taller Thanks To Spine Surgeon

Josh Leong (credit: CBS)

Josh: “I’ve been running a lot this summer trying to get my speed up.”

Kathy: “You feel good?”

Josh: “I do.”

Issac is the Leong’s third child adopted from China. People call the Leong family amazing. Andy Leong calls them blessed.

scoliosis follow 5pkg transfer frame 904 Adopted Kids From China Standing Taller Thanks To Spine Surgeon

(credit: CBS)

Doctors don’t know what causes the most common type of scoliosis, although the disorder tends to run in families.

Less common types of scoliosis may be caused by neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch