Red Cross Helps Families After Apartment Roof Collapses

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The American Red Cross is helping families in Lakewood who were displaced by a roof collapse at an apartment building.
The collapse happened on Sunday at the building near 9th and Wadsworth Boulevard.
Residents say they heard cracking noises after workers put shingles on the roof.
Everyone was evacuated before the roof caved in.
“The manager right now is working with the residents to get everybody housed. Because it will probably be an extended time before they can move back in — until the building is repaired,” said West Metro Fire Rescue district chief Doug Hutchinson.
The problem has affected approximately 80 people.