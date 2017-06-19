COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies broadcaster Cory Sullivan. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Para-Gliding Crash Victim Identified

June 19, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Green Mountain, Jefferson County, Matthew William Lafler, Para-Glider, Paragliding Accident, West Metro Fire & Rescue, William Frederick Hayden Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who died after he crashed while para-gliding on Green Mountain over the weekend has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner said the crash victim was Matthew William Lafler, 37, from Lakewood.

Lafler called 911 for help just after 8:30 p.m. Friday after he crashed at William Frederick Hayden Park at Green Mountain.

green mtn paraglider death 5pkg frame 27 Para Gliding Crash Victim Identified

William Frederick Hayden Park at Green Mountain (credit: CBS)

“He told our dispatchers he had crashed,” said Ronda Scholting, spokesperson for West Metro Fire.

He was in an area with steep terrain and loose rock, which made it difficult for rescue crews to reach him.

When they finally found him Friday night, he has already passed. Crews returned Saturday morning to recover his body in the daylight.

What led up to the crash is being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch