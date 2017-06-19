Para-Gliding Crash Victim Identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who died after he crashed while para-gliding on Green Mountain over the weekend has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner said the crash victim was Matthew William Lafler, 37, from Lakewood.
Lafler called 911 for help just after 8:30 p.m. Friday after he crashed at William Frederick Hayden Park at Green Mountain.
“He told our dispatchers he had crashed,” said Ronda Scholting, spokesperson for West Metro Fire.
He was in an area with steep terrain and loose rock, which made it difficult for rescue crews to reach him.
When they finally found him Friday night, he has already passed. Crews returned Saturday morning to recover his body in the daylight.
What led up to the crash is being investigated.