Coffmans Split: Colorado Political Power Couple Makes ‘Painful Decision’

DENVER (CBS4) – A prominent couple in Colorado politics has decided to divorce.

Republicans Mike and Cynthia Coffman filed for divorce over the weekend after 12 years of marriage.

They called the decision “mutual and private.”

Rep. Mike Coffman has served as state treasurer, secretary of state and is a five-term congressman from the 6th Congressional District.

Attorney General Cynthia Coffman has served as the deputy executive director of the department of health, chief counsel to Gov. Bill Owens, and Colorado’s current attorney general. She has also been rumored as a top Republican candidate for governor in 2018.

The Coffmans were married in 2005 just before the congressman shipped out for the gulf. He is a combat Marine veteran.

The couple sent CBS4 a statement Monday afternoon saying “After much soul searching we have made the painful decision to get a divorce. This has been a difficult choice for both of us and we ask our friends and supporters for their understanding.”

“We have a great deal of respect for each other and will remain each other’s strongest supporters in whatever we do in our continued service to the people of Colorado.”

The Coffmans stress they are parting as friends and will very likely attend the same Republican functions and Cynthia will keep Coffman as her last name.

Republican insiders told CBS4’s Shaun Boyd they don’t think this will impact her future in politics.