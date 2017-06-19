Latest Forecast: Heat Wave Takes Aim At Colorado, Hottest Weather So Far This Year

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday will look and feel similar to the weekend across most of Colorado. High temperatures in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be in the middle 80s which is typical for the third week in June.
A large area of high pressure will also assure completely dry weather continues. The center of the high will shift slightly northeast in the coming days which will push temperatures into the 90s for most lower elevations and 70s/80s for the high country.
The record for Tuesday in Denver is 97° last set in 2007. Afternoon temperatures will come close to tying the record! Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday.
A significant cooling trend may develop for the weekend with highs dropping into the 60s and 70s for lower elevations including the Denver metro area.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.