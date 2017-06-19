Doctor Killed While Trying To Help Neighbor Honored For Heroism

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A doctor from Centennial who was killed while trying to help his neighbor is being honored for his heroism.
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Dr. Kenneth Atkinson as one of 19 people selected for the honor. Dozens are selected each year by the fund.
The shooting happened April 4, 2016 in Kevin Lyons’ front yard in a Centennial neighborhood. Atkinson ran out of his home to stop Lyons from shooting his wife but was shot in the head and died. The second woman, Laurie Juergens, was shot in the face while trying to help.
Lyons was sentenced to life in prison.