Doctor Killed While Trying To Help Neighbor Honored For Heroism

June 19, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, Ken Atkinson, Kevin Lyons, Laurie Juergens, Liz Lyons, Preliminary Hearing

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A doctor from Centennial who was killed while trying to help his neighbor is being honored for his heroism.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Dr. Kenneth Atkinson as one of 19 people selected for the honor. Dozens are selected each year by the fund.

ken atkinson 12vo consolidated 01 Doctor Killed While Trying To Help Neighbor Honored For Heroism

Dr. Ken Atkinson (credit: CBS)

The shooting happened April 4, 2016 in Kevin Lyons’ front yard in a Centennial neighborhood. Atkinson ran out of his home to stop Lyons from shooting his wife but was shot in the head and died. The second woman, Laurie Juergens, was shot in the face while trying to help.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Lyons was sentenced to life in prison.

