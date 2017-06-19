Police Search For Missing Mother, Infant

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Englewood are searching for a teen mother who disappeared with her infant daughter. She does not have custody of the little girl.
Police said 17-year-old Jessica Schnitzer left a mental health center late Saturday night and hasn’t been seen since.
She does not have legal custody of her baby.
Police say Schnitzer is unstable and possibly suicidal. She and her daughter may be with another teen, 17-year-old Maree Tibbetts.
Police ask to be contacted if any of them are seen.