Police Search For Missing Mother, Infant

June 19, 2017 11:33 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Englewood are searching for a teen mother who disappeared with her infant daughter. She does not have custody of the little girl.

Police said 17-year-old Jessica Schnitzer left a mental health center late Saturday night and hasn’t been seen since.

jessica schnitzer 2 parental kidnapping from englewood pd Police Search For Missing Mother, Infant

Jessica Schnitzer (credit: Englewood Police)

She does not have legal custody of her baby.

Police say Schnitzer is unstable and possibly suicidal. She and her daughter may be with another teen, 17-year-old Maree Tibbetts.

la nayah medina baby parental kidnapping from englewood pd Police Search For Missing Mother, Infant

La’Nayah Medina (credit: Englewood Police)

Police ask to be contacted if any of them are seen.

