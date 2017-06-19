Grass Fire Burns In Open Space

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to battle a grass fire that started before 6 a.m. on Monday.
The fire burned in the River Creek Open Space in Thornton, west of Interstate 25 near 88th.
The fire was put out quickly before it could spread.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
