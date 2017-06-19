COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies broadcaster Cory Sullivan. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Grass Fire Burns In Open Space

June 19, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: River Creek Open Space, Thornton, Wildfires

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to battle a grass fire that started before 6 a.m. on Monday.

The fire burned in the River Creek Open Space in Thornton, west of Interstate 25 near 88th.

thornton fire frame 1687 Grass Fire Burns In Open Space

Copter4 flew over the fire burning in the River Creek Open Space on Monday (credit: CBS)

The fire was put out quickly before it could spread.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

