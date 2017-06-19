Couple At Front Line Of Rezoning Battle: ‘It’s Going To Destroy’ Our Town

By Jennifer Brice

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – County commissioners in Douglas County meet again in Castle Rock Monday night to consider the Franktown Village development that would bring significant growth to the small town.

Diana Love, a resident, adamantly opposes the development.

“Franktown is a quiet, rural area,” she told CBS4.

The development plan near the corner of Highway 86 and Highway 83 could double or possibly triple the size of Franktown, says Love.

She and her husband Richard started the group Franktown Citizens Coalition II with a message for Douglas County commissioners.

“Please keep your promise. The county zoned Franktown rural and that zoning hasn’t changed since in 1985,” Love said. “We are asking them to keep it rural, keep it so traffic and schools don’t get overloaded and our water wells don’t go dry.”

The Loves have gathered 3,200 signatures opposing the development.

Franktown Village would rezone the property for 286 homes, from single family homes to townhomes. It would also bring a strip mall.

Richard Love says they aren’t opposed to development, but rather density.

“I’m opposed to it because of the water issues, traffic issues and along with density comes crime.. as well,” he said.

Diana says water is a huge issues for Douglas County.

“Wells are already being capped in southwest Douglas County. They have to truck in water because there is no water for the

homes,” she said.

The staff report on the project says the water supply would be developed from Denver, Arapahoe and Laramie Fox Hills aquifers.

“If this zoning is approved it’s going to destroy Franktown and take away our water and have horrible effects on the traffic and school,” said Love.

CBS4 reached out to county commissioners on Monday for a comment on this story. We were told they could not comment because of the pending vote.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.