Civil Engineers Race In Concrete Canoes

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) –  The Colorado School of Mines hosted a unique competition on Monday that put the skills of civil engineering students to the test.

They raced across Evergreen Lake in concrete canoes that they created.

Twenty teams from all over the country and Canada participated in the American Society of Civil Engineers’ 30th Annual National Concrete Canoe Competition.

They were judged on how well the canoe performed on the water and how the canoes were designed.

The students have had all year to research, design and make their canoes while incorporating creativity and teamwork.

LINK: Concrete Canoe National Competition

California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo won this year’s race.

