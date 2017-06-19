Victim Recovered From Tree After Being Electrocuted

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews recovered a man’s body from a tree after he was apparently electrocuted on Monday morning.
Firefighters rushed to the scene on Prince Circle in Littleton about 10:45 a.m. on reports of an electrocution.
When firefighters arrived, they found the man, who was deceased, in a tree.
South Metro Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team assisted with the recovery of the victim.
Littleton Fire tweeted an update about the electrocution.
Xcel Energy cut power to the area shortly after the man was electrocuted. It is unclear when power will be restored to the area.