Victim Recovered From Tree After Being Electrocuted

June 19, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Electrocution, Littleton, Littleton Fire Department, Prince Circle, South Metro Fire Rescue, Xcel Energy

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews recovered a man’s body from a tree after he was apparently electrocuted on Monday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Prince Circle in Littleton about 10:45 a.m. on reports of an electrocution.

littleton electrocution 1 littleton fire tweet Victim Recovered From Tree After Being Electrocuted

(credit: Littleton Fire)

When firefighters arrived, they found the man, who was deceased, in a tree.

South Metro Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team assisted with the recovery of the victim.

littleton electrocution 3 littleton fire tweet Victim Recovered From Tree After Being Electrocuted

(credit: Littleton Fire)

Littleton Fire tweeted an update about the electrocution.

Xcel Energy cut power to the area shortly after the man was electrocuted. It is unclear when power will be restored to the area.

