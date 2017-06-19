Courtyard Marriott Under Construction Damaged By Fire

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Construction supplies for an hotel became tinder for a fire that ignited early Monday morning in Aurora.
The fire started about 3:30 a.m. at a construction site for the Courtyard Marriott near 25th Avenue and Blackhawk Street.
Firefighters were able to get control of the fire thanks to some cooperation from the weather conditions.
“If we had more wind it could have spread the fire throughout the structure very quickly causing more embers, carrying embers throughout the neighborhood and into this field beside us that is. Despite some of the moisture earlier this year, it’s become dry again,” said Aurora Fire Cpt. Sean Dolan.
No one was injured in the fire.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
Marriott had planned to build 139 units next to the light rail station on Abilene.