Rescued Baby Elk Did Not Survive

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– The baby elk that was rescued after he was found injured and separated from his mother, had to be euthanized.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said its veterinarians made the tough decision on Friday.
The calf elk suffered a broken leg, a hip dislocation and had indications of being sick before its injuries. The veterinarian determined the elk would not make a full recovery.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill released this statement to CBS4: “Putting down animals is never an easy job for anyone, but what’s best for the animal doesn’t always feel good to us as humans. We encourage everyone to get educated about wildlife they may encounter while living in or visiting Colorado.”
After the elk was found last week, Estes Park police responded and called Parks and Wildlife for help. The agency recommended putting down the animal.
Instead of putting the calf down, as Parks and Wildlife recommended, the officer took it to Dr. Marie Cenac at the Animal Hospital of the Rockies for treatment.
The calf, who Cenac named Elliot, was taken to a Parks and Wildlife treatment facility in Fort Collins. The elk was put down on Friday.