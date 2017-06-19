‘Happy Birthday To The Twins!”: Beyonce’s Father Tweets Congratulations

LOS ANGELES (CBS4)– It seems the cat is out of the bag, at least when it comes to Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins.
Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles tweeted out “They’re here!” with a graphic that read “Happy Birthday to the twins!” on Monday morning.
Mum’s the word from the parents and their reps.
Beyonce and Jay Z are usually tight-lipped about their personal lives and waited years to release footage of their wedding and weeks to confirm the birth of daughter Blue Ivy, who is now 5.
They announced she was pregnant with twins in an Instagram post in February. The pregnancy forced Beyonce to bow out of the Coachella music festival in April.