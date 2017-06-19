COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies broadcaster Cory Sullivan. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

‘Happy Birthday To The Twins!”: Beyonce’s Father Tweets Congratulations

June 19, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Jay Z, Mathew Knowles

LOS ANGELES (CBS4)– It seems the cat is out of the bag, at least when it comes to Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins.

Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles tweeted out “They’re here!” with a graphic that read “Happy Birthday to the twins!” on Monday morning.

Mum’s the word from the parents and their reps.

Beyonce and Jay Z are usually tight-lipped about their personal lives and waited years to release footage of their wedding and weeks to confirm the birth of daughter Blue Ivy, who is now 5.

gettyimages 634986064 Happy Birthday To The Twins!: Beyonces Father Tweets Congratulations

Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

They announced she was pregnant with twins in an Instagram post in February. The pregnancy forced Beyonce to bow out of the Coachella music festival in April.

gettyimages 472192438 Happy Birthday To The Twins!: Beyonces Father Tweets Congratulations

Jay -Z and Beyonce (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch