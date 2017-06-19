Aurora City Council To Vote On Proposed Racetrack

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora will vote Monday night on a change that would allow voters decide on a proposed motor sports complex.

Earlier this month, members of the city council gave initial approval to change language in the city charter.

As it stands, the city is not allowed to provide incentives or direct and indirect subsidies to motorsports facilities; making it difficult to attract sponsors for the proposed facility.

If the city council goes ahead with the change, the ballot question would allow the City of Aurora to provide financial incentives to entice potential investors, like NASCAR.

The city tried to get approval for a motor speedway two years ago, but voters rejected the plan.

Opponents say there simply isn’t enough transparency about what is planned to make any decision.

Hogan says the proposed sites, E-470 and Interstate 70 or 26th Avenue and Hudson Road, have nothing around them that would require impact studies.

Monday night’s vote is specific to changing the language in the city charter. A yes vote will be the second approval needed for the measure to go to voters in November.