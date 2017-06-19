COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies broadcaster Cory Sullivan. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Aurora City Council To Vote On Proposed Racetrack

June 19, 2017 3:59 PM
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora will vote Monday night on a change that would allow voters decide on a proposed motor sports complex.

Earlier this month, members of the city council gave initial approval to change language in the city charter.

As it stands, the city is not allowed to provide incentives or direct and indirect subsidies to motorsports facilities; making it difficult to attract sponsors for the proposed facility.

Elliott Sadler, driver of the OneMain Chevrolet, pits during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 15, 2016 in Kansas City. (credit: Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

If the city council goes ahead with the change, the ballot question would allow the City of Aurora to provide financial incentives to entice potential investors, like NASCAR.

The city tried to get approval for a motor speedway two years ago, but voters rejected the plan.

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan (credit: CBS)

Opponents say there simply isn’t enough transparency about what is planned to make any decision.

Hogan says the proposed sites, E-470 and Interstate 70 or 26th Avenue and Hudson Road, have nothing around them that would require impact studies.

Monday night’s vote is specific to changing the language in the city charter. A yes vote will be the second approval needed for the measure to go to voters in November.

