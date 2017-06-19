Man Arrested For Homicide After Fatal Assault In Downtown Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a man for a beating death of another last week in downtown Denver.

Dejuan Stamps, 28, is being held for investigation of First Degree Murder.

DPD officers responded early Friday morning to the intersection of 25th Avenue and Curtis Street on a report of an assault in progress. They found two assault victims there, one with “significant facial injuries,” according to an arrest document provided by the department.

Meanwhile, a witness guided police to the direction where the suspect fled.

Police allege they found Stamps standing over a man lying in the middle of the 2400 block of Curtis Street. Stamps “was continually striking the victim in the chest with force.” Officers heard Stamps yelling, but the exact phrase was redacted from the document.

Officers confronted Stamps, who rushed them. He was subdued, but one officer suffered an undetermined injured during the struggle.

The unidentified victim died at the hospital.

Stamps appeared in court Monday morning and was advised of the charges against him. A future court date has not yet been determined.