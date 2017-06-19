COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies broadcaster Cory Sullivan. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Man Arrested For Homicide After Fatal Assault In Downtown Denver

June 19, 2017 3:54 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a man for a beating death of another last week in downtown Denver.

Dejuan Stamps, 28, is being held for investigation of First Degree Murder.

dejuan stamps arrested 24th curtis homicide from denver pd Man Arrested For Homicide After Fatal Assault In Downtown Denver

Dejuan Stamps ( credit – Denver Police Department)

DPD officers responded early Friday morning to the intersection of 25th Avenue and Curtis Street on a report of an assault in progress. They found two assault victims there, one with “significant facial injuries,” according to an arrest document provided by the department.

Meanwhile, a witness guided police to the direction where the suspect fled.

Police allege they found Stamps standing over a man lying in the middle of the 2400 block of Curtis Street. Stamps “was continually striking the victim in the chest with force.” Officers heard Stamps yelling, but the exact phrase was redacted from the document.

Officers confronted Stamps, who rushed them. He was subdued, but one officer suffered an undetermined injured during the struggle.

24th and curtis homicide intro frame 486 Man Arrested For Homicide After Fatal Assault In Downtown Denver

The unidentified victim died at the hospital.

24th and curtis homicide intro frame 241 Man Arrested For Homicide After Fatal Assault In Downtown Denver

Stamps appeared in court Monday morning and was advised of the charges against him. A future court date has not yet been determined.

