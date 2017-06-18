Teens Hurt, Taken To Hospital After Tubing Accident

BELLVUE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two teenagers who were tubing in the Cache la Poudre River had to be rescued on Sunday evening and one was seriously injured.

The boys — a 16 year old and an 18 year old — got into trouble when they “went over a low-head dam by Watson Lake” near Bellvue northwest of Fort Collins, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

The rescue operation, which took place in the 4800 block of Rist Canyon Road, started after 5:30 p.m. The younger teen was stuck in the dam and was pulled to safety after a firefighter threw a rope to him. He was taken to the hospital but authorities said he was alert and talking.

The older teen fell off his tube and was much more seriously hurt. He had to be taken to the hospital after rescue personnel pulled him from the river further downstream and performed CPR on him.