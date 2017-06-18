Thousands Take Part In Colorful Denver Pridefest Events

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of people gathered in downtown Denver over the weekend for the annual Pridefest celebration.
On Sunday a parade ran from Cheesman Park to Civic Center Park as part of the festivities.
Colorado’s Pridefest is one of the biggest and most colorful LGBTQ events in the country.
The party in Civic Center Park included music on three stages, food and drinks and more than 200 local vendors.
Rep. Jared Polis, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, is the first openly gay parent in Congress. On Sunday on CBS4 This Morning he spoke about new legislation he’s working on to support the LGBTQ community. Polis recently announced he’s running for governor.