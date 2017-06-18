Pastor Goes Missing While Searching For Famous Hidden Treasure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – New Mexico state police say they are looking for a pastor from Grand Junction who went missing while searching for hidden treasure.
Paris Wallace was looking for gold that may have been hidden in northern New Mexico, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported. He hasn’t been heard from since Tuesday.
Wallace’s family says he was hoping to find the Forest Fenn treasure, which was allegedly buried somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Fenn is an author who says he hid a chest full of gold and jewels worth millions seven years ago.
Last year a Colorado grandfather’s remains were found near Santa Fe, New Mexico, while he was searching for the treasure. Randy Bilyeu was found dead in the Rio Grande River area.