Murder Victim Kiaya Campbell’s Family Thanks Community For Support

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of a 10-year-old girl who was murdered earlier this month is sharing a message of thanks to those involved in the search for her after she went missing.

Kiaya Campbell disappeared on June 7 while walking home with the 15-year-old son of her father’s girlfriend. When Aidan Zellmer returned home without Kiaya, he told police they were separated in a rainstorm. He now faces first-degree murder charges in the case.

The family shared a statement this weekend that says in part “We would like to give a very heartfelt thank you to the Thornton Police Department, FBI, Rampart Search and Rescue and all other responders.”

“The outpouring of local, community, statewide and nationwide support has given us comfort and a greater belief in humanity.

The statement also shared Campbell’s recent fifth grade graduation speech. The last part read “I want to say to all of the families if you have younger kids, let them know that anything is possible and they can accomplish anything as long as they try. Trying it the best thing anyone can do.”