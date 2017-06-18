Latest Forecast: A Fine Father’s Day With Heat Wave Coming

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Father’s Day! Dads will be enjoying a mild-mannered Sunday with near normal temperatures over eastern Colorado. Dry and comfortable air is still pushing into the eastern side of the state in the wake of a Saturday cold front that produced a few showers and very isolated storms on Saturday night.

The comfortable summer weather will hang in for Monday until a big high pressure ridge begins to take over on Tuesday. Just in time for the Summer Solstice which arrives at 10:24 pm on Tuesday. This ridge will be bringing in the hottest temperatures of the year so far for Colorado. Denver will be just shy of the record high on Tuesday which is 97 degrees set in 2007.

There is already a Heat Advisory in place for parts of western Colorado. Specifically, the Grand Junction and the Grand Valley into Moab. Starting noon Tuesday through 10pm Thursday high temperatures may zoom from 100 degrees to 110 degrees in the week ahead.

The heat wave should weaken by the end of the week.

