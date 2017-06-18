Deputy Leaves Hospital After Head-On Crash With Trooper

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy hurt in a head-on crash with a Colorado State Patrol trooper has left the hospital.
Both the deputy and the trooper were injured in Saturday’s crash, and the trooper remains in the hospital.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy, Dale Davis, is a six-year veteran of the agency.
The trooper’s name is Cpl. Ivan Alvarado and he is a 10-year veteran of the Colorado State Patrol.
Aurora police is investigating how the crash happened. It took place at 48th Avenue near the Front Range Airport in Arapahoe County.
Both officers were headed in opposite directions when they collided. They were both responding to assist on a report of road rage in neighboring Adams County.
Alvarado was trapped in his patrol car and had to be cut out of his vehicle. After that, he was taken by helicopter to University of Colorado Hospital.
The Colorado State Patrol wrote in a statement that Alvarado is “currently assigned to Troop 3D, serving the communities along the I70 corridor east of the Denver metro area.”