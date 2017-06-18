Climber Injured In ‘Significant Fall’

June 18, 2017 5:21 PM
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Members of Douglas County Search and Rescue were working on Sunday evening to rescue a fallen climber at the Devil’s Head climbing area.

devils head rescue Climber Injured In Significant Fall

(credit: CBS)

A dispatcher with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the emergency response to the area and called the accident “a significant fall.”

Douglas County Search and Rescue spokesman Shawn Strain confirmed his team’s response. He said a landing zone for a medical helicopter has been established.

The operation requires a highly technical rescue that could take as long as two hours.

