Climber Injured In ‘Significant Fall’

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Members of Douglas County Search and Rescue were working on Sunday evening to rescue a fallen climber at the Devil’s Head climbing area.
A dispatcher with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the emergency response to the area and called the accident “a significant fall.”
Douglas County Search and Rescue spokesman Shawn Strain confirmed his team’s response. He said a landing zone for a medical helicopter has been established.
The operation requires a highly technical rescue that could take as long as two hours.