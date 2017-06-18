He’s Got Game: Broncos’ Bolles Shows Off His Lacrosse Skills

DENVER (CBS4) – In addition to football, the Denver Broncos No. 1 draft pick Garett Bolles played lacrosse growing up. On Saturday he got to take a few shots on goal with the Denver Outlaws.

Bolles was invited to be part of the ceremonial pre-game faceoff before the Outlaws game.

The Outlaws are owned by Pat Bowlen like the Broncos, and they play at Mile High.

They are the defending major league lacrosse champions.

“I’ve heard about the Denver Outlaws but never really paid attention to them, but it’s just good to be out here knowing that they’re here, they win championships. And that’s what we do here in Denver. Denver Broncos win Super Bowls and they win championships in lacrosse, so that’s how we do it in this town.

The Outlaws lost to Boston Saturday night but remain tied for first with Ohio.

Saturday also marked Bolles’ first visit to the stadium where the Broncos and Outlaws play.

“This is a special stadium for sure,” said Bolles. “I’m excited to see the sea of orange and all the fans. We have a great community here.”