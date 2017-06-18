He’s Got Game: Broncos’ Bolles Shows Off His Lacrosse Skills

June 18, 2017 7:06 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Denver Outlaws, Garett Bolles, Pat Bowlen

DENVER (CBS4) – In addition to football, the Denver Broncos No. 1 draft pick Garett Bolles played lacrosse growing up. On Saturday he got to take a few shots on goal with the Denver Outlaws.

Bolles was invited to be part of the ceremonial pre-game faceoff before the Outlaws game.

outlaws 4 Hes Got Game: Broncos Bolles Shows Off His Lacrosse Skills

Garett Bolles (credit: CBS)

The Outlaws are owned by Pat Bowlen like the Broncos, and they play at Mile High.

outlaws 3 Hes Got Game: Broncos Bolles Shows Off His Lacrosse Skills

(credit: CBS)

They are the defending major league lacrosse champions.

“I’ve heard about the Denver Outlaws but never really paid attention to them, but it’s just good to be out here knowing that they’re here, they win championships. And that’s what we do here in Denver. Denver Broncos win Super Bowls and they win championships in lacrosse, so that’s how we do it in this town.

outlaws Hes Got Game: Broncos Bolles Shows Off His Lacrosse Skills

Denver Outlaws (credit: CBS)

The Outlaws lost to Boston Saturday night but remain tied for first with Ohio.

Saturday also marked Bolles’ first visit to the stadium where the Broncos and Outlaws play.

“This is a special stadium for sure,” said Bolles. “I’m excited to see the sea of orange and all the fans. We have a great community here.”

