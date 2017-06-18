Police Shoot Suspect After Chase

June 18, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Aurora Police, Officer-Involved Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora shot and injured a suspect early Sunday afternoon after a chase.

The incident happened at noon at East Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Drive, just west of Buckley Air Force Base. That’s where the chase came to an end.

So far it’s not clear which police agency’s officer or officers fired the shots. Police said no officers were hurt.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. The names of the suspect and officers involved haven’t been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch