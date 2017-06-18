Police Shoot Suspect After Chase

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora shot and injured a suspect early Sunday afternoon after a chase.
The incident happened at noon at East Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Drive, just west of Buckley Air Force Base. That’s where the chase came to an end.
So far it’s not clear which police agency’s officer or officers fired the shots. Police said no officers were hurt.
The suspect was taken to the hospital.
An investigation into the shooting is underway. The names of the suspect and officers involved haven’t been released.