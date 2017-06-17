Thomas The Tank Engine Rolls Into Colorado

GOLDEN, Colo (CBS4) – “All Aboard!” is what you’ll hear as Thomas the Tank Engine pulls out of the station at the Colorado Railroad Museum for three consecutive weekends this summer.
“Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017” is rolling into Colorado at the end of June. The Colorado Railroad Museum will host Thomas the Tank Engine on June 24-25, July 1-2, July 8-9. Children and their families can take a 25-minute ride on their favorite engine, meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway, and enjoy a day of “Thomas & Friends” fun. This year the theme is “Set Friendship in Motion,” so the activities are friendship-based.
The Colorado Railroad Museum opens at 8 a.m. Departures begin at 8:30 a.m. and run every 45 minutes until 4.45 p.m.
Tickets for “Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017” are on sale now and available by calling Ticketweb toll-free at 866-468-7630, or by visiting ticketweb.com/dowt. Ticket prices are $20-$25 plus tax for ages 2 and up (service charges and fee may apply)