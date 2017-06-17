1 Dead In Paraglider Crash

June 17, 2017 11:19 AM
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews recovered the body of a paraglider who crashed in steep terrain on Green Mountain.

The paraglider crashed in the designated paragliding area that was steep with loose rock. He called 911 about 8:30 p.m. Friday and told emergency dispatchers that he was down.

The rescue operation began in steep terrain and in the dark with light from the Flight for Life helicopter.

Unfortunately, crews with West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted an update that the rescue had turned into a recovery operation and that his body would be recovered on Saturday.

The recreational area remained closed to visitors on Saturday morning until his body was brought down from Green Mountain.

Crews brought down his body by 11 a.m. Saturday.

An investigation into what caused the crash is underway.

