Lightning-Caused Wildfire Grows In Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews are battling a wildfire burning in Fremont County.
The so-called North Milsap Fire grew to 22 acres overnight Friday into Saturday. Lightning caused the fire about five miles north of Canon City.
BLM Colorado Fire has multiple crews attacking the fire which is burning in rugged terrain in Ponderosa Pine and Gamble Oak.
A helicopter is making water drops on the fire.
Smoke may be visible throughout the day in Fremont and Teller County due to hot, dry and windy conditions.
The fire is not threatening structures.
