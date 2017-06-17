Broncos Players, Cheerleaders Celebrate ‘Dare To Play’ Football Camp

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos players and cheerleaders hit the field for a football camp like no other.
Dare To Play football camp featured players and cheerleaders with Down Syndrome.
They played a touch football game at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch on Saturday.
“The cheerleaders really enjoy getting out there in front of an audience and cheering and doing their thing that they’ve practiced. I think the football players really enjoy practicing the moves, the scrimmage, the plays that they’ve been practicing. Getting their hands on the ball is very important to them, President & CEO of Global Down Syndrome Michelle Whitten.
After the game, everyone celebrated with a party and picnic. Even Miles the Mascot was there.
The event was sponsored by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with Down Syndrome.