Camera Washes Up On Florida Beach, May Belong To Coloradan

June 17, 2017 2:38 PM
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (CBS4) – One man’s island vacation turns into a mystery about a camera washed up on the shore.

It comes down, essentially, to a blue shirt.

In a Facebook post, Josh Zuelke writes that he found a camera that washed up onto a Sanibel Island beach last week. Family photos contained within are time stamped “2012” and appear to be taken at Key Largo.

But it’s the blue shirt that appears to drop the biggest hint: “Special Olympics Colorado.”

Zuelke hopes his Facebook post can put the camera and its cache of pictures in the right hands — presumably those same hands that snapped the pictures.

florida camera found 2 from josh zuelke fb Camera Washes Up On Florida Beach, May Belong To Coloradan

Zuelke’s post has already been posted on the Colorado Special Olympics Facebook page, but with no sign of success.

florida camera found 4 from josh zuelke fb Camera Washes Up On Florida Beach, May Belong To Coloradan

(credit: Josh Zuelke)

Do you recognize anyone in the photos?

 

