Man Sentenced To 72 Years For Grandfather’s Beating Death

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced an Aurora man to 72 years in prison for beating his 84-year-old grandfather to death.
Arapahoe County District Judge Phillip Douglass handed down the sentence on Friday, saying 34-year-old Jason Vanbommel was unremorseful over the December 2015 death of Frans Vanbommel.
Douglass told Jason Vanbommel there isn’t room in a civilized society who believes this was acceptable.
Vanbommel’s sentence was enhanced by a finding that he is a habitual offender.
Prosecutors say Jason Vanbommel was arguing with his grandmother over the shrimp she planned to prepare for dinner when Fran Vanbommel told him to be respectful. The grandson then punched the elderly man in the head and kicked him in the ribs.
Frans Vanbommel died in a hospital a few days later.
