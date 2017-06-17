Man Sentenced To 72 Years For Grandfather’s Beating Death

June 17, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Aurora, Frans Vanbommel, Jason Vanbommel

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced an Aurora man to 72 years in prison for beating his 84-year-old grandfather to death.

Arapahoe County District Judge Phillip Douglass handed down the sentence on Friday, saying 34-year-old Jason Vanbommel was unremorseful over the December 2015 death of Frans Vanbommel.
Douglass told Jason Vanbommel there isn’t room in a civilized society who believes this was acceptable.

Vanbommel’s sentence was enhanced by a finding that he is a habitual offender.

Prosecutors say Jason Vanbommel was arguing with his grandmother over the shrimp she planned to prepare for dinner when Fran Vanbommel told him to be respectful. The grandson then punched the elderly man in the head and kicked him in the ribs.

Frans Vanbommel died in a hospital a few days later.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch