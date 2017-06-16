Video Shows Mine Explosion In Chile

CHILE/PERU BORDER (CBS4) – The Chilean Defense Ministry has released video of a mine explosion that happened during removal operations.
The explosion rocks the cabin, which is completely encased in heavy armor to protect the operator and leaves him unconscious for a few seconds.
In the video, a mine with 15.5 lbs. of explosives goes off in the area between the Chilean and Peruvian border.
The Chilean army is working to meet the criteria of the Ottawa Convention, which in 1997 prohibited the use, production, transfer, and retention of anti-personnel mines.
Chile still has some work in front of it, though. The nation has removed only about 85% of the mines buried on its land.