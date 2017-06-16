Semi Crashes Into Tree, Bursts Into Flames, Narrowly Missing Apartments

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi truck towing cars crashed into a tree that likely stopped it from smashing into an apartment complex in Littleton just after midnight.
It was a rough wake-up call in the middle of the night for residents living in that apartment building.
The semi crashed just west of Belleview and Broadway in Littleton. The cab of the semi caught fire after the crash.
That fire spread to the nearby apartment building and residents were evacuated.
The driver escaped with minor injuries. He told police that his steering locked up.
The semi was hauling three vehicles which were damaged in the crash. There were also several cars in the parking lot which were damaged.
No one inside the apartment building was hurt.