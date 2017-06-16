Latest Forecast: Dry And Hot On Friday, Then Not As Warm This Weekend

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A stagnant weather pattern means more hot and dry weather for Friday. High temperatures in the Denver metro area will come within a few degrees of the record high for June 16 which 95° set in 1906.

Mountain areas will be in the 70s on Friday under partly cloudy skies. It stays dry statewide on Friday.

A few changes will occur on Saturday as a late spring cold front moves out of Wyoming and crosses Colorado. The front will pass the metro area around noon causing the wind to shift to the north. The result will be somewhat cooler weather on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. A few gusty thunderstorms are also possible in the afternoon and evening. If a storm manages to impact the Front Range, there will be more wind than rain.

Then Colorado returns to a near zero chance for rain on Sunday. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s for Father’s Day in the metro area which is slightly below normal for the middle of June.

The first day of summer is Tuesday (officially at 10:24 p.m.) and Tuesday happens to be warmest day of the forecast with highs in the middle 90s.

