Get Ready For PrideFest, Road Closures This Weekend

By Joel Hillan
DENVER (CBS4)– This weekend PrideFest hits downtown Denver. The event is one of the largest in the West and attracts thousands of people.
Look for closures in and around Civic Center Park this weekend during PrideFest.
The parade itself steps off from Cheesman Park Sunday at 9:30 a.m. heading north on Washington Street before turning west on Colfax and heading into Civic Center Park.
Also, this weekend, Sunday, June 18 into Monday, June 19, Interstate 70 will close from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. so crews can install overhead signage. The detour takes drivers northbound I-25 to westbound I-76.
Joel Hillan is CBS4’s Traffic Specialist and is featured on CBS4 This Morning. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.